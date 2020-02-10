Washburn Men’s Basketball Team hosts camp for Special Olympics athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn men’s basketball teamed up with Special Olympics for their 3rd annual basketball camp.

Special Olympics Kansas is an organization that provides people with intellectual disabilities chances to play sports year-round.

At the camp, athletes did drills, scrimmaged, and had fun playing basketball. This is the third year Washburn University Men’s Basketball Team has partnered with them, and they said the camp is about more than just playing basketball.

“I feel like it brings us all together, you know? We sit out here, we play games with them,” said Isaiah Thorne, a player for Washburn. “We’re just having a good time, you know, not really thinking about basketball.”

Their head coach, Brett Ballard, said the encouragement the athletes have for each other is contagious and makes events like Sunday’s so rewarding for their team.



“Their attitudes are great. It’s fun to see them support each other and how much they enjoy seeing their fellow athletes do well,” Ballard said. “The way they interact with each other is a lot of fun.”

Shelley Duffey, the parent of a special Olympian, says it’s a dream come true for her daughter to play with the Washburn athletes, and thinks they’re teaching each other a much larger message of acceptance.

“For them to be able to come out here, play, intermingle with the players, I mean, they’re going to learn so much from the players, but in turn, the players are going to learn so much from these kids,” Duffey said.

There were almost 60 special Olympians that attended Sunday’s camp. The Special Olympics also holds other sporting events for their athletes throughout the year.