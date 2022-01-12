Washburn Rural High School will perform on international stage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural High School has been named as one of seven schools in the United States that have been offered a performance slot at the International Thespian Festival (ITF) to be held in Bloomington, IN on June 20-24.

“Being selected for the main stage is always an honor because ITF showcases the best of the best in school theatre,” Education Theatre Association Chief Content Officer, Allison Dolan said.

The invitation to the main stage is a huge honor for International Thespian students and directors, according to Washburn Rural High School. Productions from across the country are screened each year and only the top-scoring schools are invited to bring their productions to the IT.

“Producing this gem of a play with this special group of students has been a very meaningful journey for all of us. I consider every one of our theatre productions an accomplishment because of the heart and time that students commit to this art form but am especially proud to see their hard work acknowledged and made visible in this way,” WRHS Director of Theatre, Ms. Maeghan Bishop.