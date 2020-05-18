Washburn Rural seniors celebrate graduation with a neighborhood parade

TOPEKA, Kan. – Graduation is a day that’s usually never forgotten, and this year’s class can say that and more, just down the road from the high school, Washburn Rural seniors celebrated in style.

There were some digital graduations this weekend, and the kids at Rural took it to the next level this evening with a graduation social distancing parade. The Sherwood Park community in Topeka helped the class 2020 celebrate in style by organizing this and the kids did the rest, dressing up in a variety of ways beyond caps and gowns, even a horse in the mix.

Despite not having those sweet senior moments to end the year, Rural students are keeping it positive when it comes to how they got to celebrate ending this chapter





“It’s pretty crazy to have it all happen like this, definitely not what we were not expecting in the slightest bit, but it’s great to see everyone in the community come together to do something like this,” 2020 grad Sydney Alexander said.



“I think it’s different for sure but like I said during the parade, I think it’s kinda cool that even though we don’t get traditional graduation we are the only school that gets to do a parade like this and the only class that gets to do this quarantine situation, so I think it’s kinda neat,” Bryson Brown said.



Both students are headed to K-State in the fall. There were future WIldcats, Jayhawks, Ichabods, and Hornets plus so much more in on the fun and the community of family, friends, and teachers all did this part to make it special for them