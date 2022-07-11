Topeka (KSNT)- The search is on for Washburn’s new president.

This morning, the Board of Regents met at the Washburn Memorial Union to name the executive search company that will aid them in selecting a new president for the university. The final two choices were WittKieffer out of Oak Brook, Illinois, and AGB Search from Washington ,DC.

After a long discussion, the board decided to move forward with WittKieffer at the helm. After finalizing the contract at today’s meeting, WittKieffer will now begin what’s expected to be an eight-week process of advertising the job to a select pool of candidates. In the meantime, the Board of Regents will work on putting together a search committee and identifying an interim position for president.

The search is expected to last a minimum of six months. You can keep up to date by visiting Washburn’s webpage about the search for a new president.