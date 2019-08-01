Washburn University explains ICE presence on campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University addressed concerns Thursday afternoon after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were rumored to be coming to campus.

In a press release, the University said that ICE representatives are on campus today to meet with International Programs in regards to the Project Campus Sentinel outreach program.

The program focuses on helping schools handle potential compliance problems regarding visa fraud and exploitation.

The University noted that they were not aware of any other ICE activity on campus other than this meeting.