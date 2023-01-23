TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn university is getting ready to break ground on a new building.

The University is in the early stages of moving its facility services building in parking lot 7, behind KTWU.

This project will be spearheaded by Seene Company, costing an estimated $6 million dollars. Almost half of the costs are privately funded, while the rest will come from University reserves.

This project was approved by the Washburn Board of Regents in June of 2022. Construction is expected to start this March and be completed in about a year.