Washburn University wants to raise $140,000 to build new veterans memorial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University wants to build a new veterans memorial on campus, and President Jerry Farley said that he and his wife, Susan, are personally making a lead gift of $50,000 to match donations toward the project.

“Washburn has a long history of both military service and honoring those who served,” Farley said. “We are so proud of our veteran alumni. So when the subject of updating our veterans memorial came up, Susan and I wanted to make our personal contribution to ensuring they have a site and a memorial commensurate with their sacrifice.”

The university hopes to raise $140,000 to build the new memorial

The new memorial will replace the existing one near Morgan Hall, at the southwest corner of 18th Street and College Avenue.

According to the university, Farley was a drill sergeant and drill sergeant instructor in the U.S. Army, and made this project a personal priority, and is asking alumni and friends of Washburn to join him in realizing the vision of an expanded and updated new veterans memorial.

“Washburn’s veteran community is incredibly strong, and we have a great campus culture and history of honoring military service and sacrifice,” Bowers said. “There has been a broad push to refurbish this site to give our campus a centerpiece commemorating all of Washburn’s veterans, with the visibility, solemnity, and pride they deserve.”