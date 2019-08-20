Washburn Volleyball to start season ranked No. 4 in nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University volleyball team is set to start their 2019 season ranked number four in the nation.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association released its Division II Preseason Coaches Poll Tuesday afternoon, with the Ichabods receiving over 900 points and two first-place votes.

With their 2018 season ending in a record of 33-5 (15-3 MIAA), and reaching the NCAA National Semifinal match in Pittsburgh, Penn., the Ichabods well earned their fourth-place ranking.

They started their season with a 22 match winning streak and is one of just four MIAA teams listed in the top-25 poll.

The team will begin their season with a home game against William Jewell College on September 6.

To view the Ichabods season schedule, click here.