TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University’s new law school officially opened its doors. The $34 million building is named “Robert J. Dole Hall” in honor of late Senator Bob Dole.

Washburn’s newest building, which opened on the eve of what would have been Dole’s 100th birthday, is a permanent place where is legacy lives on. University representatives told 27 News it creates a space where students can get the ultimate learning experience and strive to be like Dole.

“Senator Dole’s one of our greatest graduates,” Interim Law School Dean Jeffrey Jackson said. “And just to have his name reminding students of the things that you can do with a law degree.”

State-of-the-art technology, along with multiple courtrooms, a law clinic and a 11,000 square foot library demonstrate Washburn’s commitment to enhancing its legal education program.

“It signifies how important our mission has been in serving the legal community and in preparing the lawyers of yesterday, today and tomorrow,” Washburn President JuliAnn Mazacheck said.

Many of those students will someday move on to become legislators, like their fellow Ichabod and former senator.

“The story in Kansas is that he was discovered working after midnight in the county attorney’s office in Russell, Kansas as a prosecuting attorney in Russell County,” Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran said. “And political leaders driving by at midnight saw the lights on and they said ‘let’s go see who this public servant is who’s working so hard,’ and the rest is history.”

In their time at Washburn, university representatives hope students learn the values of hard work, integrity and professionalism. All of those qualities can be attributed to Dole.

“He [Dole] always said ‘You know this is where I came to rebuild my life, Washburn University gave me a chance,'” Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall said. “And to see his legacy continue is just a thrill for all of us who got to know him so well.”

Both Kansas senators and Gov. Laura Kelly joined Washburn representatives and Dole’s daughter, Robin Dole, at Friday’s opening ceremony. All parties participated in cutting the ribbon and officially opening Robert J. Dole Hall.