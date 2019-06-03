WATCH: 23 scooters go up in flames on truck's trailer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN (KXAN) - The Austin Fire Department said 23 scooters went up in flames on Friday night in downtown Austin because of an electrical issue.

Firefighters got the call to respond to the fire near the intersection of Brazos and First Street around 11:45 p.m.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado told firefighters that the trailer he uses to transport the scooters caught fire as they were charging on the platform. A spokesperson with the department said there was a generator that may have been involved in the ignition of the likely electrical fire. The fire damage amounted to mostly burned plastic.

The brand of scooters is unknown, but they were all the same kind.