LAWRECNE (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball is already piecing together an impressive 2024 recruiting class.

After landing a commitment from the No. 1 center in America for the class, Flory Biduna, in August, KU picked up another commit on Monday. Labaron Philon, the No. 3 ranked point guard in the country for 2024, announced his commitment to Kansas on social media.

Philon was named ‘Mr. Basketball’ in the state of Alabama after last season. He averaged 34.7 points per game as a junior at Baker High School, in Mobile, Alabama. In three seasons of high school hoops, Philon has tallied 2,334 points, including 1,075 as a junior.

He previously committed to Auburn, before decommitting and reopening his recruitment.

Philon plans to play for Link Academy, a prep school in Branson, Mo. for his final year of high school basketball.