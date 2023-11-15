KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department released drone footage of them arresting a suspected car burglar early Wednesday.

A little before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Lawrence PD got a call to the area of Lawrence Avenue and Free State Lane after people witnessed two men allegedly breaking into vehicles.

A Douglas County deputy wasn’t far and found the vehicle suspected to be stolen. The deputy tried stopping the driver who police identified as a 21-year-old.

That led to a police chase — until the suspect crashed into a building at 24th Street and Melrose Lane. The driver got out and ran away, so officers surrounded the area.

Lawrence police began the search for the suspect using a drone with thermal sensor technology. The drone showed the suspect running into the Holcom Sports Complex.

Several officers surrounded that area and the suspect. Once he realized he was surrounded, the suspect surrendered, police said.

The suspect in a vehicle pursuit and possibly several auto burglaries is in custody after being located using thermal drone technology. The below video shows the capture, and at the end, you can see the lighting conditions without the thermal tech. More info below pic.twitter.com/YUb6578QJ0 — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) November 15, 2023

The video above shows how the drone and its thermal technology were beneficial. Any person on the video can be seen glowing red, and the whole area is generally lit up.

The end of the video shows how difficult it is to see much in the middle of the night with only flashlights.

Police said they believe the 21-year-old was breaking into cars with two other people.

They’re asking anyone with security cameras in the area southeast of Clinton Parkway and Lawrence Avenue to look at their footage between 2-2:30 a.m. to see if they may spot the other suspects on video. If so, contact LPD.