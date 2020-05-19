WATCH: Eyewitness captures dramatic emergency landing on I-470 in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (WDAF) — A pilot made an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon on I-470 in Lee’s Summit. He managed to safely land between a number of drivers headed east on the interstate.

Eyewitness Nate Frazier captured the dramatic landing on video, which you can watch at the top of the page.

The yellow and white twin engine airplane came to a stop just south of Northeast Colbern Road in Lee’s Summit around 2 p.m.

“They made an excellent landing there,” Markl Johnson, public information officer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, said.

The location of the landing is just south of the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport.

According to a tweet by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pilot was making his final approach to the municipal airport when he experienced sudden engine failure in one of his engines.

At approx. 2pm, a pilot was making his final approach to land at the Lee’s Summit airport when he experienced sudden engine failure in one of two engines. The pilot landed on the nearby roadway of I-470 between Douglas and Colburn. No one was injured. @LSPDPIO @MoDOT_KC pic.twitter.com/AIm2yAaBZu — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 19, 2020

No one was injured and the interstate has since reopened. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.