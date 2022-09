TOPEKA (FOX43)– Brenda Culbertson, a NASA worker and Solar System Ambassador, joined the FOX 43 AM Live show to discuss an event happening on Oct. 1 for International Observe the Moon Night.

The event is at Skyline Park, 3511 Skyline Parkway in Topeka. It begins at 6:30 p.m. at Burnett’s Mound.