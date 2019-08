TRIBUNE, Kan. (KSNT) – Many parts of Kansas saw storms on Friday night and into Saturday morning.

A Tribune woman caught part of a storm in her area on camera. Ashley Morgan-Grubb shared this video of lightning striking a grain elevator with KSNT News.

Lightning strikes grain elevator in Tribune

