Governor Kelly backs down on welfare exception policy to avoid lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KSNT) – Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly held a press conference Thursday morning to address issues surrounding a state welfare policy. The policy allowed some Kansas adults without children to receive welfare with an exception to requirements.
Kansas’s top prosecutor is threatening to go to court if Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly doesn’t drop a policy that allows some adults without children to receive welfare even if they don’t meet work requirements. The Wichita Eagle reports that Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt has given Kelly a deadline of Friday to act. Kelly has stood by the policy so far.