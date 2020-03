TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly is speaking at 6:00 p.m. Sunday night to talk about developments regarding COVID-19.

Governor Kelly asked all Kansas schools to close for the upcoming week. She called the pandemic an “unprecedented challenge” to Kansas and said she is working with state, federal and local partners to prevent the spread of the virus.