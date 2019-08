President Donald Trump listens as Attorney General William Barr speaks about the 2020 census in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – President Trump is delivering comments Monday morning on the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings over the weekend. 29 victims died altogether in the two massacres.

Propositions the president made so far include asking social media companies to develop tools to identify the warning signs of mass shooters based on their posts.

President Trump gives statements on mass shootings LIVE: President Trump is delivering comments on the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings over the weekend. 29 people died altogether in the two massacres. Posted by KSNT News on Monday, August 5, 2019

“Hate has no place in America,” Trump said.