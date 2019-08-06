WATCH LIVE: Topeka Rescue Mission closing boutique, thrift shop amid financial crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local shelter needs the public’s help to stay open, citing a monthly shortfall of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Topeka Rescue Mission announced yesterday they have been facing a $180,000 shortfall every month since the beginning of the year due to a drop in donations.

TRM Executive Director Barry Feaker said they are closing their Boutique on the Boulevard by October 1st, and shuttering some of their retail operations to offset their financial issues. They will still need more contributions to fully make up their losses.

The last time TRM was in financial crisis was September 1986, according to Feaker.

Mayor Michelle Da La Isla, City Manager Brent Trout, Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran, NOTO Arts Executive Director Tom Underwood and Feaker are all speaking at a conference at Topeka Rescue Mission.

Watch the press conference live: