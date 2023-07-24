ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Monday’s Kansas City Chiefs’ Training Camp was for season ticket members only. The rain did not stop fans from going to Missouri Western State University.

“Patrick is like, I’m going to cry, Patrick is like his idol,” Missouri Valley, Iowa resident Keri Christensen said of her 17-year-old son Kasey. “It’s the one person he looks up to.”

The Christensens did not know what would be in store for them that morning.

“He has a really close bond with him that Patrick doesn’t know,” Keri said. “He thinks that they’re best friends like, he gives hugs to his wall every night that Patrick’s on, so it meant a lot.”

The Christensens got up at 2:30 a.m. and left their home at 4 a.m. Monday. They got to Missouri Western at 6:15 a.m.

“We stood in line, had to leave line because of the rain,” Keri said. “He couldn’t be out in the rain, so we lost our spot, part of our spot, so we didn’t get to where we normally would have gotten, but it worked out perfect. It was meant to be, so I’m really glad it rained now.”

Mahomes talked to Kasey, and he got his autograph.

“100%,” Keri responded when asked if she’ll remember this for the rest of their lives. “He’s going to be bragging about it for days and days and days.”

Practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday is free. Friday’s practice session is already sold out. It begins at 9:15 a.m. Saturday’s practice costs $5 and starts at the same time.

You need a ticket to get in regardless of the day. For more information on reserving your spot, click here.