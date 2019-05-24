Water meters to be read by radio

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - Beginning in June, the City of Topeka Utilities Department will begin installation on the new Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI), which will allow them to read all 57,000 water meters by radio.

This system will provide more accurate information to the utilities department.

The AMI system will also bring with it four, 60-foot tall steel poles, which will be installed in the following locations:

515 SW Horne Street

4813 SW 17th St

2350 SW Pepperwood

1650 NW Fredith Lane

The poles will be installed in the public right of way along each street, and the locations have been selected in an effort to keep them as out of the way as possible.

The new system is expected to be fully functional by July.