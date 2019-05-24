Water meters to be read by radio
TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - Beginning in June, the City of Topeka Utilities Department will begin installation on the new Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI), which will allow them to read all 57,000 water meters by radio.
This system will provide more accurate information to the utilities department.
The AMI system will also bring with it four, 60-foot tall steel poles, which will be installed in the following locations:
- 515 SW Horne Street
- 4813 SW 17th St
- 2350 SW Pepperwood
- 1650 NW Fredith Lane
The poles will be installed in the public right of way along each street, and the locations have been selected in an effort to keep them as out of the way as possible.
The new system is expected to be fully functional by July.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Teen driver crashes into median on I-70
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Remembering Rod Bramblett, the Voice...