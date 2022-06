MILFORD (KSNT 27 NEWS) – There was no water in the city of Milford and areas around Milford Lake Friday morning after a water line was damaged.

Emergency workers said repairs would be made “as soon as possible.”

The water line damage was at U.S. Highway 77 and Cedar Road, on the east side of the lake. The lake is located west of Manhattan and Fort Riley, and north of Junction City.

Areas impacted include:

City of Milford

Acorn’s Resort

Cedar Estates

Milford has a few hundred residents.