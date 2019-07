MILFORD, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary Co. Sheriff Department began their water safety patrols on Milford Lake Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Jackson said that Junction City Fire personnel, which hold EMT, Paramedic and/or Water Rescue Certifications, teamed up with Geary Co. Deputies to patrol the lake on the Sheriff Department vessel.

Their goal is to provide quicker responses to emergencies on the lake during the holiday weekend.