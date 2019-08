Water releases into Missouri River will remain high

FILE – This March 17, 2019 file photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an aerial view of Offutt Air Force Base and surrounding areas in Nebraska affected by flood waters. After this spring’s massive flooding along the Missouri River, many want to blame the agency that manages the river’s dams for making the […]

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the lower Missouri River will remain high at least into September.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that water releases from Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will remain at current levels of 70,000 cubic feet per second.

The Corps says it is still clearing out floodwater that accumulated in the reservoirs during the spring.

The large amount of water flowing into the river may exacerbate flooding in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri because many levees are still damaged from spring flooding.