Two strands of Kansas wheat up close with grain cart and red combine in background.

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Water and workforce issues were identified as focus areas of discussion for the eighth annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth next month.

A group of discussions and guest speakers will focus on the two topics that could impact Kansas’ agricultural growth, according to a press release from the KDA.

The event will take place Aug. 17 at the Manhattan Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn at 410 S. 3rd St. A social event will also be held the day prior, Aug. 16 at the Manhattan Conference Center, according to the press release.

Guest speakers include President and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives Chuck Conner and professor of agricultural economics at K-State, specializing in the economics of water and land.

Attendees are asked to register in advance to attend the growth summit so the KDA can provide materials and meals for attendees. To register for the summit, click here.

“Please register now so you can join us at the 2023 Ag Growth Summit as we work together All farmers, ranchers, agribusiness owners and industry professionals are welcome at the Ag Growth Summit — if you’re committed to working for agricultural growth in Kansas, please join us in this effort,” the press release said.

If you have questions about the summit, contact Auburn Wassberg at Auburn.B.Wassberg@ks.gov or call 785-564-6799.