Kansas politicians respond to mass shootings

Mourners gather for a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Multiple people in Ohio were killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Kansas representatives in Washington gave comments Monday morning on the two mass shootings over the weekend.

Congressman Steve Watkins was in Holton for a community meeting, and shared his thoughts on the massacres in Dayton and El Paso. Together, they left 29 victims dead.

“Our hearts break to all the victims and their families,” said Congressman Watkins. “We’re going to take a closer look at all that we can do and really have those tough discussions.”

Senator Pat Roberts also released a statement just after 11:00 a.m. Monday:

“Franki and I share the sadness and frustration of all Americans at the news of these senseless tragedies in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio,” said Sen. Roberts. “The hatred displayed by this violence is unacceptable. As a nation and as a Congress, we must put politics aside and have a serious conversation about mental health and how to ensure people can go about their day to day lives without the threat of these heinous crimes.”

Congressman Roger Marshall took to Facebook Sunday afternoon, calling the acts “senseless violence.”

