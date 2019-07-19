One lane of westbound I-70 is now open in Junction City

Traffic on westbound I-70 was moving slowly near Fort Riley Friday morning, according to the KSNT News Mobile App traffic map.

Emergency workers said traffic is being detoured through Grandview Plaza after a crash involving two semi tractor-trailers. There were no serious injuries.

“Slow down,” an emergency alert about the accident said.

UPDATE: One lane of westbound traffic is now open to traffic. The Kansas Highway Patrol says one of the semi trucks involved in the collision was hauling ammunition.

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m., an emergency worker said. The highway was shut down for more than four hours while emergency crews investigated the wreck.