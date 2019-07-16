We are about to enter our hottest period in almost a year

Excessive Heat Warning for all of northeast Kansas from 1pm Wednesday to 8pm Saturday. Nights will feel like 82-85 and afternoons will feel like 105-109.

Monday’s weather was influenced by the remnants of Barry to our east/southeast. We became partly sunny with a light east breeze for much of the afternoon. Those tropical showers stayed in Missouri for the most part, and that may be as close as rain gets for some time.



Tuesday started with thunderstorms near the Nebraska border. A few drops drifting into our far northern counties, but the vast majority stayed away. Dew points remained near the 68-70 mark for most. Temperatures gradually climbed as the heat bubble began to spread into the central and southern Plains.

Clear to partly cloudy overnight, but there could be isolated thunderstorms in north-central Kansas. Those may just clip Marysville, Seneca, Sabetha and Hiawatha during the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Scattered clouds may remain at daybreak, then many areas shoot toward triple-digit heat with oppressive humidity levels.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 97-101

Wind: S/SW 12-25

Heat Index: 104-107

As the week progresses, temperatures go well above normal but not to record levels as a massive high pressure zone builds. This will certainly last toward the weekend. Any precipitation chances will remain very low. Temperatures could go to 100-103 range for a 3-4 day stretch with heat index values of 106-110.

The one thing to watch is for tough from the north, with an associated frontal boundary, that should sag into our region this weekend. That would bring a few more clouds and reduce temperatures by 5-8 degrees. It may also generate a few showers Sunday and Monday. We will be looking for any relief possible after hitting our first legitimate hot patch of the season.

You may want to alter or cancel certain outdoor activities in the coming days…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

