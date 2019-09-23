We celebrate the start of a new season with drier, cooler air

Late Wednesday and Thursday should feel similar to what we get today

Dense Fog Advisory until 8am for the following counties: Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Nemaha, Osage and Shawnee.

Spotty thunderstorms occurred last Thursday to Saturday, but the heaviest and most widespread rain happened Saturday night into Sunday.

Scattered showers lingered into late morning Sunday before gradually clearing. Drier air gradually worked into the region and dew points dropped about 10 degrees. Overnight, dew points dropped another 8-10 degrees and much cooler air can be expected.

Today should be sunny with light breezes and much drier air. It will feel chilly early, mild for midday and incredibly pleasant through the afternoon. This is more of what a late September day and first day of fall should feel like.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 78-82

Dew Points: 49-54

Wind: S/SW 5-15

Moisture content will return over the next 24-36 hours, and that will lead to a slight chance for showers and scattered storms later Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be at seasonal averages.

Thursday should be extremely pleasant with 50s early and 70s through the afternoon. A week boundary likely moves through the region late Friday for a chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures will slowly increase and dew points will rise. Heat and humidity will build through the weekend and into the first part of October. There may even be a day or two near 90 degrees. This will be a huge setback to those wanting more autumn-like weather before it starts turning colder.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

The air is much drier and much cooler so you may want a jacket…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com