We must endure several hot days, then storm chances will bring relief

Friday was a beautiful day, and because it didn’t stay in the 70s I had to give it a score of 9.5 instead of a perfect 10. Saturday began in spectacular fashion, but it got very warm through the afternoon with upper 80s. We wrapped up the weekend on a windy and hot note.

Rain chances are essentially non-existent for about 72 hours. There is plenty of moisture, however, there is no lifting mechanism besides daytime heating and that won’t be enough in this case.

Today starts warm and humid. A clear sky will turn partly cloudy, and there may be cloudy periods for some. Wind will be south/southwest and it likely gets strong enough to blow things around a bit.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 90-94

Wind: S/SW 10-15

Heat Index: 97-99

Simply too hot for the first few days of work and school this week. Heat will impact outdoor construction and athletic events or practices. We will experience fairly high humidity levels too and stronger south wind should be expected from time to time.

Looking longer term, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible for the Wednesday night into Thursday period and again for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will begin to lower each day from Thursday to Sunday. What starts near 88-90 degrees, should drop to the 78-80

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Hot temps continue through midweek ….

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com