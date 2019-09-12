We must get past some strong storms today before we can enjoy a gorgeous Friday

Friday will be a fantastic day to make plans to be outside.

Temperatures were high Wednesday, and the gusty south wind hit 30-35mph at times. The sky stayed sunny to mostly sunny with all storms north of the Nebraska border.

Today, showers and thunderstorms are likely as bigger system and associated front work across the region. It will remain windy and humid. We have plenty of moisture so rain should be heavy and some activity may become severe across our east/southeast counties. The likely time for precipitation is between 12pm and 5pm, but storms will linger toward Kansas City until around sunset.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 84-87

Wind: SW 15-30

Friday will be a day to celebrate. Expect temps to be 5-8 degrees cooler and dew points to be 15 degrees lower. Sunshine will be abundant with light wind from the northwest.

Friday night should be wonderful for high school football games. Kickoff temps might be around 75, and there may be some 68-70 numbers by the 4th quarter. The upcoming weekend could start with a spotty shower early Saturday morning, but it might be difficult to get enough returning moisture for that to happen. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy conditions both days with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Summer won’t quit without a fight. We likely get highs near 90 almost every day next week.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Rain and rumbles of thunder may impact what you have planned…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com