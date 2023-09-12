TOPEKA (KSNT) – State leaders are looking to the young professionals to keep Kansas growing. In conjunction with the ‘NextGen Under 30’ initiative, those leaders are recognizing those who have made the commitment.

Lieutenant Governor David Toland told 27 News the effort to keep young professionals in Kansas is ‘intentional.’

“We want you here,” Toland said. “There’s opportunity here, you can build a great life here, and Kansas is your future.”

He said NextGen is a great way to recognize young professionals in Kansas who are going above and beyond at their jobs.

“It’s recognizing the young people in our state that have done extra work to contribute to their businesses and communities,” former Kansas Sen. Tom Hawk said.

The hope is to acknowledge their achievements and encourage them to stay in the state.

“We are looking at young adults and encouraging them to build their lives in this state, to start their own businesses, to start their own families here in Kansas,” Toland said.

Past and present nominees joined state leaders at the Kansas Statehouse Tuesday morning, where the 2023 class was recognized. The Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Masonic Foundation, Lead for America and 27 News sponsored the event.

“It’s imperative that we keep these young people, these young leaders, these young professionals in our state, building our state for the future,” Robert Nelson, president of the Kansas Masonic Foundation, said.

Several nominees told 27 News this recognition is not just an honor, but it’s a motivator.

“Being able to be noticed for that work, it helps keep the energy alive and push to do more work in the community and encourage emerging leaders to not only invest in their communities, but in Kansas as well,” Courtney Wages, Envision community outreach coordinator and 2023 nominee, said.

“We can learn from each other; we can grow together,” David McAdam, product costing manager at Cargill and 2023 nominee, said. “I think for Kansas, it’s very exciting to see an investment in the youth for the future. That we have a bright future ahead of us.”

NextGen is looking to make that future even brighter.

“This is a place of opportunity, this is a place where your dreams can come true,” Roy Moye III, STEMusic founder and 2022 nominee said. “I’m a living testimony of that, and I would just tell someone who’s on the fence to take a chance to lean into the state of Kansas and just see what dreams might be able to come true.”

The annual NextGen dinner and awards ceremony for the 2023 class is Oct. 20 in Wichita.