We will continue to go back and forth between late summer and early fall

We’ve been going back and forth on how nice it feels outside. Monday was great, but Tuesday was humid. Wednesday became drier again with another frontal passage.

That front stalled south of us just like the previous one did. It will return by Thursday evening to increase humidity, clouds and rain chances before we can get to the weekend.

What a glorious day! Chilly temps should be expected early. Abundant sunshine will take us past midday and through the afternoon with temps slowly warming through the 70s. Breezes should be light initially.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 75-79

Wind: SE 10-15

A disturbance will move through the region late Friday for a chance of thunderstorms. Most of the rain and thunder could start during the lunch hour and it will try to move east by 6pm. Some storms may impact the start of a few high school football games…especially for communities east and south of Topeka.

Periodic shower chances this weekend, but the risk of rain decreases through Sunday and Monday. Temps will remain above normal and dew points may be a bit high through early next week. We should have a few days in the low to mid 80s.

After the first day or two of October, a sharp temperature tumble may occur by next Wednesday or Thursday. The coolest air of the season might hit northeast Kansas, and highs might be in the 60s to low 70s at that point. We may even see some 40s at night?

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so please check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Today will be chilly early and mild this afternoon…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com