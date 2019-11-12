We won’t see anything colder than this for at least the next 8-10 days

What a great November weekend with sunshine plus highs in the 60s and 70s! A strong cold front blew through late Sunday to create the temperature tumble Sunday night and the light snow early yesterday.

Cold air settled over us overnight with some spots dropping to near zero. Thankfully the wind is fairly light. Temperatures will be bitter cold early, then it will be a struggle to hit 30 or 32 even with sunshine all day.

Bundle up for single digits and teens early. This afternoon, a stronger breeze may develop to make low 30s feel like upper teens and low 20s.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 29-33

Wind Chills: Near 0 early and around 18-20 this afternoon

Wind: S/SW 10-15

More clouds come into play Wednesday with slightly warmer temps. The south/southwest wind direction will help some. It will be chilly Wednesday night and Thursday as the sky clears.

Mid 50s should arrive Friday to set us up for a decent weekend. Saturday and Sunday should be partly cloudy, somewhat breezy and dry with mid to upper 50s.

Pleasant weather may carry us through much of next week with chilly nights, mild days and very little chance for precipitation.

Stay warm…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

