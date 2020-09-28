‘Weakest Link’ premieres tomorrow on NBC4

(NBC/WCMH) — Emmy winner Jane Lynch hosts a revival of the international phenomenon “Weakest Link.”

When comparing her new hosting duties to those in the past, Lynch jokes that this job will be easier.

“What I love about this one is, first of all, I don’t have to work so hard,” quips Lynch. “I’m not singing and dancing. I kind of just get to stand here, ask the questions, and I’m getting an education.”

Eight strangers work as a team to play a high stakes game of trivia, then vote each other off one-by-one for a chance to win up to $1 million dollars.

“You’ll find that we have some brilliant contestants,” says Lynch about the individuals chosen to compete.

WEAKEST LINK — Episode 101 — Pictured: Jane Lynch — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

WEAKEST LINK — Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Ashley, Angel, Alayna, Reanna, Brandon, Tiffany, Jay, Danny — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

WEAKEST LINK — Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Danny, Tiffany — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

WEAKEST LINK — Episode 101 — Pictured: Jane Lynch — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

WEAKEST LINK — Episode 101 — Pictured: Jane Lynch — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)



According to Lynch, the re-boot of the show won’t let viewers down.

“I can be pretty hard on some of the contestants, but of course, that just makes it more interesting,” adds Lynch. “Each show has its own dynamic and all of them have been so much fun.”

Who will be the “Weakest Link?” Find out on the premiere of “Weakest Link” tomorrow at 8 p.m. followed by the NBC News special “Presidential Debate #1” at 9 p.m.

You can watch “Weakest Link” Tuesdays this fall on NBC4.

About ‘Weakest Link’

WEAKEST LINK — Episode 101 — Pictured: Jane Lynch — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

Jane Lynch hosts the return of the British import and international game show phenomenon “Weakest Link.”

In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers.

Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the smallest amount of money.

At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider to be the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as Jane declares the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.”