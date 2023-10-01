What We’re Tracking

Hot start to the week

Rain likely late Tuesday/Wednesday

Much cooler weather ahead

Mostly clear and mild tonight with south wind at 5-15mph throughout much of the night. Temperatures will cool off, but not substantially. Look for above-average morning temperatures in the lower 60s for much of the region.

Fairly hot again for Monday with a high near 90° ahead of an approaching system that moves in on Tuesday. Clouds will build and should lower highs a little on Tuesday before the front pushes through. Rain becomes fairly likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday as the system passes through, bringing bigger changes.

Behind the system, our high temperatures look to dip back to more seasonal levels. Highs for the last half of the week should be in the lower to middle 70s, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s! There even looks to be a secondary push of colder air that *could* give us a taste of highs below 70° for the start of next weekend!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller