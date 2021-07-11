Weekend storms create tree damage across Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Storms that swept through Topeka this weekend have left a trail of damage across Topeka. Willow Park in central Topeka has several trees that have fallen around the area.

There are also tree limbs across many of the sidewalks and nearby streets, such as 6th St. right in front of The University of Kansas St. Francis Campus. The damage also goes beyond just the park.

Homeowners are seeing tree damage within the surrounding neighborhoods, especially in the central and west Topeka area. One homeowner said this is common when hit with storms of this size.

“Any storms that come by it’s happening,” Lance Quilling, a Topeka resident said. “It’s just that this one is a little more significant. It’s the same routine of just clearing the branches. You get kind of used to it.”

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials said the Natural Areas Division includes forestry leaders, so they are in charge of the clean-up within the parks.

They sent staff members out this weekend to pick up bigger pieces of damage and to make sure the current debris around town isn’t causing any danger or harm to residents. They have a full staff available on Monday to go pick up the damage that is left over.