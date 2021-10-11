Weekend Topeka fire causes $90,000 damage

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An electric dryer malfunction caused more than $90,000 worth of damage to a Topeka home over the weekend according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Firefighters responding to 2000 S.E. Echo Ridge Cir. in Topeka found flames and smoke coming from the single-story wood-frame home. The fire department kept the fire from spreading to any other structures.

One resident escaped the fire with non-life-threatening injuries. Firefighters searched the home and did not find anyone else. The man was taken to a Topeka hospital.