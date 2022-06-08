AP Strange News

Skip to content
KSNT 27 News
Topeka
76°
Topeka
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Someone You Should Know
Remarkable Women
Cute Kid
Veteran Salute
Home Improvement
Our News Team
Top Stories
SWAT situation causes scare in Lawrence Thursday
Oakland pool in Topeka will open after winter storm …
Law enforcement records at least two deaths on Kansas …
Kansas man dead, another injured after fiery car …
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Washburn Ichabods
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
Big Race – Indy
Topeka Tropics Indoor Football
Top Stories
PGA Tour says Saudi-paid players no longer eligible …
Top Stories
Blatter, Platini reiterate innocence in testimony …
Rich Strike highlights horse racing’s lack of diversity
LEADING OFF: Strasburg returns to majors; Trout, …
Red Sox send Angels to team-record 14th straight …
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Movie Reviews
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Shop Downtown Topeka
Local Business Leader – Topeka
St. Jude Dream Home
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 AM LIVE Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Giving Back
FOX 43 AM LIVE No Place Like Home
Top Stories
SWAT situation causes scare in Lawrence Thursday
Top Stories
Oakland pool in Topeka will open after winter storm …
Top Stories
What is it? Amarillo Zoo needs help identifying mystery …
Video
Law enforcement records at least two deaths on Kansas …
Kansas man dead, another injured after fiery car …
Video
KU guard says leadership won’t be an issue for Jayhawks …
Video
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Strange News
Ikea Norway offers help with baby names after COVID-19 …
Top AP Strange News Headlines
Trending Stories
$21M upgrade coming to Kansas factory
Kansas man dead, another injured after fiery car …
Law enforcement records at least two deaths on Kansas …
Child dies in rollover crash near Rossville
National popcorn shortage hits Kansas theaters