Pumpkin Spice Spam coming this fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hormel is kicking the pumpkin spice craze up a notch by introducing Pumpkin Spice Spam.

The limited-edition flavor will be available starting Sept. 23.

It will only be sold online at Walmart.com and Spam.com.

Hormel first introduced the idea two years ago in a hoax Facebook post, but this time, the company says it isn’t playing around and it’s all for real.

If you’re wondering how you can incorporate this special flavor into your diet, may we suggest with pumpkin spice cream cheese on a pumpkin spice English muffin?

Or perhaps with pumpkin spice yogurt and a cup of piping hot pumpkin spice tea?

Or maybe just have it with your pumpkin spice latte.

However you eat it, enjoy it while it supplies last!