TOPEKA (KSNT) – The North Topeka Wendy’s will hold a fundraiser for the funeral expenses of a

Topeka man who was shot and killed on July 5.

The Wendy’s located at 2025 NW Topeka Blvd. will donate 10% of all its sales on Thursday, July 14 towards the funeral expenses of Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka. A spokeswoman for the restaurant said Cantrell’s 16-year-old daughter works there and they want to do what they can to help her during this difficult time.

“To watch the trauma and tragedy that she’s been through is really hard when you’re working in the trenches with someone,” spokeswoman Nicole Capolino said, “She’s just a baby.”

The restaurant will be raising funds for Cantrell’s family and funeral expenses from 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Capolino said the more who turn out, the more help they will be able to provide.

“Please bring your family and friends,” Capolino said.