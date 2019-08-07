Westar customers can now choose where their energy comes from

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Westar Energy is now offering customers the opportunity to choose where their energy comes from, but it comes at a cost.

Westar wants to make it easier for their customers to live sustainably and to contribute to responsible energy, so customers can now choose whether they want their energy to come from Westar Wind, Community Solar, or non-renewable energy.

If customers choose wind, 1% to 100% of their energy would be sourced from wind for the additional cost of $0.0025/kWh. Westar noted that committing to 100% wind power would cost the average resident around $2.50 more per month.

If customers chose solar, no solar panels would need to be installed, but you would still be receiving solar energy starting at around $10 a month.

Customers that choose both options will get a free t-shirt and will be labeled a ‘Renewables Champion.’

Click here to learn more about Westar Wind, and here to learn more about Community Solar.