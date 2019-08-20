Westar Energy, KCP&L debut Evergy branding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KCP&L and Westar Energy are rolling out their new merged company’s branding this week.

The two companies merged in June of 2018 to form the parent company, Evergy, changing its name to avoid customer confusion.

Throughout the week, the two companies will launch a customer education campaign to introduce the new Evergy name.

“While our name has changed, our character has not. We remain committed to stabilizing prices for our customers and remaining deeply involved in the communities we serve,” Terry Bassham, Evergy’s president and chief executive officer, said. “Operating under the same name across our communities in Kansas and Missouri helps solidify that we are one company ready to meet the region’s energy needs and bring innovative programs to our customers.”

Today customers can still reach both companies at their respective phone numbers and websites. Outage reporting, bill payment and other business functions for customers have not changed.

When the rebrand is complete in October, web customers will be redirected to evergy.com, bills and other correspondence will be mailed with the Evergy logo.

In the coming weeks, customers will receive information about the name change and new branding.

For more information on the name change, click here.