Westar Energy to award scholarships to 25 high school seniors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Westar Energy will award college scholarships to 25 high school seniors during a banquet Tuesday evening.

The students will be awarded the Westar Energy/Haines-Weber Scholarship, which has helped over 500 students fund their educational journeys in the half-century since the scholarship was founded.

This scholarship combines funds from Westar and a scholarship fund started by the former CEO of Westar, Jim Haines and his wife, Cindy.

The Haines were the first in their families to graduate college and wanted to honor the sacrifices their parents made to get them there by starting a scholarship fund.

