TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you live near Forbes Field your house might’ve been shaken by a loud explosion sound around 1 p.m., but what is it?

KSNT 27 News reached out to the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority for details.

The noise was from outdated materials being detonated by a bomb squad, said Airport President and Director of Airports Eric Johnson.

“Once it reaches that date it’s no longer safe, old caps and old ordnance, old homemade fireworks,” Johnson said.

Johnson said munitions used to detonate hazardous devices have a shelf life, once the shelf life is reached, they must be disposed of.

The detonation of the outdated materials was done at a designated area of Forbes Field, according to Johnson.

