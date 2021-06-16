What you can do to stay safe in the heat

MANHATTAN, Ks (KSNT) – You have probably heard by now it is going to be hot over the next few days across Kansas, so what can you do to stay safe in the heat?

“My recommendation would be don’t be outside if you don’t have to,” Josh Gering said, Riley County Assistant Director. “So it is a good time of year. ‘Tis the season to maybe avoid some of that strenuous activity.”

What if you can’t avoid being outside, or you already have plans to be outdoors? The CDC recommends some basic steps to stay safe like:

Wearing loose breathable clothing

Wearing light-colored clothing

Drink more water than you usually would

Wear and apply sunscreen regularly

Gering also offered helpful advice on how to remember your kids or pets in the backseat.

“Leaving a stuffed animal in your kid’s car seat,” he said. “That way when you load your kid in the car seat, you have to move the stuffed animal upfront with you. That way should you get out you will see that stuffed animal sitting next to you and it will remind you if you need such a reminder to get your kid out of the back seat.”

Most importantly, if you are starting to feel signs of heat-related illness, and you think you need help, do not hesitate to call 911.

“If you experience any of that, you know headache confusion, disorientation or you just feel off, that is what we are here for,” he said. “So absolutely call 911. Just because we show up, doesn’t mean you have to go with us. We can always let you cool down in the back of an ambulance real quick. We have some nice air conditioners.”

As the heat continues to roll on across Kansas, make sure you are taking steps to stay safe.