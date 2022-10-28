Topeka (KSNT)- As flu season begins and COVID-19 persists, Kansas health experts say there’s another virus parents and immunocompromised people need to keep on their radar.

Respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is transmitted when an infected person coughs or a sneezes. The virus can cause severe infections in some people, including babies, young children, older adults, people with heart and lung disease or anyone with a weakened immune system.

Symptoms of RSV resemble those of the common cold. If left untreated, the virus can lead to more severe health issues.

“You can get it into other complications, whether it be pneumonia or other,” Kathy Sim-Snyder, an APRN at Partners in Pediatrics said. “It can also affect other people, especially if they’re diabetic, or have hypertension. RSV can effect any age.”

Doctors say it takes three to eight days for symptoms fully show, which is why the virus spreads so easily. RSV is most contagious in those first few days, but symptoms can linger for weeks.

Health professionals say the easiest way to prevent RSV infection is to be cautious of your health, wash your hands thoroughly many times a day and avoid going out if you’re sick.

