TOPEKA (KSNT)- Superintendent for USD 345 Brad Wilson joined the team at the 27 News Morning show to speak about how the staff at USD 345 is looking to improve as we head into another new year.

The Seaman School District is starting a strategic planning process for the district and they’re doing so by inviting people to participate in focus groups. These focus group focused on asking the participant two questions:

What principles should guide our schools in the education of our children?

What skills, dispositions, and competencies does every student need in order to be successful after graduation?

Based off the answers they received in response to those questions, they will start forming their comprehensive plan for the year and for years to come. For more details on the responses they received, watch the full interview above.