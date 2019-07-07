Where to watch KSNT, KTMJ during the Directv /AT&T outage

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While you wait for DIRECTV and AT&T to reengage in contract negotiations with Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc., viewers don’t have to go without their local news channel.

Using alternative streaming systems that bypass typical pay TV providers, viewers can continue to watch KSNT and KTMJ News.

KSNT viewers can stream the shows on Hulu, Futbol TV, Cox, NBC TVE, and YouTube TV.

KTMJ viewers can stream the shows on DTV Now, Hulu, Sony, and Fox.com & FOXNOW.

KSNT will continue to provide updates to the situation as Nexstar continues to attempt to negotiate with AT&T and DirecTV to reauthorize our channels to local viewers.