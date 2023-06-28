ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- Big 12 football media days are just around the corner.

The annual preseason kickoff for Big 12 football will once again take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. K-State and KU announced which players they will send to the conference meeting. Both squads are sending their head coach and four players.

K-State’s attendees will be:

Quarterback Will Howard

Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe

Linebacker Daniel Green

Safety Kobe Savage

KU’s attendees will be:

Quarterback Jalon Daniels

Running back Devin Neal

Linebacker Rich Miller

Safety Kenny Logan Jr.

Three of the Jayhawks’ four players going will be the same as last summer. Daniels, Neal and Logan Jr. all made the trip to Arlington a year ago. Rich Miller replaces Earl Bostick Jr., who is now playing professionally.

For the Wildcats, only one player returns from last year. Daniel Green was in attendance a year ago alongside Adrian Martinez, Deuce Vaughn and Eli Huggins.

2023 Big 12 Media Days is July 12 and 13.