ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- Big 12 football media days are just around the corner.
The annual preseason kickoff for Big 12 football will once again take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. K-State and KU announced which players they will send to the conference meeting. Both squads are sending their head coach and four players.
K-State’s attendees will be:
- Quarterback Will Howard
- Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe
- Linebacker Daniel Green
- Safety Kobe Savage
KU’s attendees will be:
- Quarterback Jalon Daniels
- Running back Devin Neal
- Linebacker Rich Miller
- Safety Kenny Logan Jr.
Three of the Jayhawks’ four players going will be the same as last summer. Daniels, Neal and Logan Jr. all made the trip to Arlington a year ago. Rich Miller replaces Earl Bostick Jr., who is now playing professionally.
For the Wildcats, only one player returns from last year. Daniel Green was in attendance a year ago alongside Adrian Martinez, Deuce Vaughn and Eli Huggins.
2023 Big 12 Media Days is July 12 and 13.