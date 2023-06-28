ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- Big 12 football media days are just around the corner.

The annual preseason kickoff for Big 12 football will once again take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. K-State and KU announced which players they will send to the conference meeting. Both squads are sending their head coach and four players.

K-State’s attendees will be:

  • Quarterback Will Howard
  • Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe
  • Linebacker Daniel Green
  • Safety Kobe Savage

KU’s attendees will be:

  • Quarterback Jalon Daniels
  • Running back Devin Neal
  • Linebacker Rich Miller
  • Safety Kenny Logan Jr.

Three of the Jayhawks’ four players going will be the same as last summer. Daniels, Neal and Logan Jr. all made the trip to Arlington a year ago. Rich Miller replaces Earl Bostick Jr., who is now playing professionally.

For the Wildcats, only one player returns from last year. Daniel Green was in attendance a year ago alongside Adrian Martinez, Deuce Vaughn and Eli Huggins.

2023 Big 12 Media Days is July 12 and 13.